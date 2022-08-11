Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2022: HUT,TCN,MFC,MAIN

Financial stocks were higher late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.1%.
The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.7%.
Bitcoin was increasing 2.2% to $24,169, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.2 basis points to 2.888%.
In company news, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) climbed 9.8% after the cryptocurrency company reported a 31% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels to CA$43.8 million.
Tricon Residential (TCN) rose 1.3% after the rental housing company reported non-GAAP funds from operations of $0.13 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, improving on adjusted FFO of $0.11 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended June 30 by $0.01 per share.
Manulife Financial (MFC) was falling 1.1%, reversing a small morning gain, after the Canadian insurance and asset management company reported core Q2 earnings of CA$0.78 per share, down from CA$0.83 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still exceeding analyst estimates looking for core earnings of $0.76 per share.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) declined 4.2% after the business development company Thursday priced a $50.1 million public offering of nearly 1.2 million common shares at $42.85 each, or 4.5% under its most recent closing price. After deducting underwriting discounts and other offering costs, Main Street is expecting to pocket around $47.9 million in net proceeds.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore BankingExplore
Most Popular
- Ratings agencies say Russia resilient to latest sanctions, but risks remain
- Credit Suisse cut by Fitch in latest ratings downgrade
- Citibank Bonus Promotions Of August 2022: Earn Up To $3,500 By Opening A New Account
- Capital One Checking And Savings Bonuses Of May 2022: Get Up To $450 For A New Account