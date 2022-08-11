Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2022: AEG, BAM, BXSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up past 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down nearly 3%.
Aegon (AEG) reported a Q2 net loss of 0.18 euros ($0.19) per share, compared with earnings of 0.41 euros a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.06 euros per share. Aegon shares were rallying past 9% recently.
Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) reported Q2 earnings of $0.34 per share, down from $0.49 a year ago. One analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.76. Brookfield Asset Management stock was more than 3% higher.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) shares were marginally lower after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.47 per share, down from $0.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Personal Finance Videos
Explore BankingExplore
Most Popular
- Ratings agencies say Russia resilient to latest sanctions, but risks remain
- Credit Suisse cut by Fitch in latest ratings downgrade
- Citibank Bonus Promotions Of August 2022: Earn Up To $3,500 By Opening A New Account
- Capital One Checking And Savings Bonuses Of May 2022: Get Up To $450 For A New Account