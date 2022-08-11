Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2022: AEG, BAM, BXSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up past 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was down nearly 3%.

Aegon (AEG) reported a Q2 net loss of 0.18 euros ($0.19) per share, compared with earnings of 0.41 euros a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.06 euros per share. Aegon shares were rallying past 9% recently.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) reported Q2 earnings of $0.34 per share, down from $0.49 a year ago. One analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.76. Brookfield Asset Management stock was more than 3% higher.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) shares were marginally lower after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.47 per share, down from $0.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54.

