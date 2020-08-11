Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2020: FPAY, CFG, BR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were rallying premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining over 1.6% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3.5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3.1% lower.

FlexShopper (FPAY) was over 9.4% lower after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.04 per share, compared with a loss of $0.05 per share a year earlier.The consensus estimate of two analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a net loss per share of $0.05.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was gaining over 2% in value after saying the Federal Reserve maintained the bank's final stress capital buffer requirement at 3.4%, effective Oct. 1, following its review of the company's request to reconsider based on the results of the 2020 Dodd-Frank Act stress test.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was up more than 1.4% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.15, up from $1.72 a year earlier. That surpassed the $2.09 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.