Financial Sector Update for 08/11/2020: FCFS,BKI,FPAY

Financial stocks were rising in Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 2.1% in value this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing about 0.9%.

In company news, FirstCash (FCFS) was 1% higher after the pawn-shop chain and specialty lender Tuesday began a $400 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2028. Net proceeds will be used to to redeem $300 million of its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2024 and also repaying a portion of its revolving unsecured credit facility.

Black Knight (BKI) was slightly higher after the financial data and analytics firm said a subsidiary planned to sell $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private placement and using the net proceeds to fund a portion of its proposed purchase of Optimal Blue Holdings. Black Knight also reported Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also raising its non-GAAP FY20 earnings forecast above analyst projections.

FlexShopper (FPAY) tumbled 15% despite the payments processor reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.04 per share, up slightly compared with its $0.05 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the two-analyst consensus also expecting a $0.05 per share net loss. Revenue grew 18.4% year-over-year to $24.5 million, topping the $21.5 million analyst mean.

