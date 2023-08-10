Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2023: HOOD, BNRE, BPRN, APMI

Financial stocks were steady late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index little changed and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.1% to $29,409, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7 basis points to 4.08%.

In economic news, US consumer prices increased by an as-expected 0.2% in July from the month prior for both the nominal and the core. From the same time last year, consumer prices were up 3.2% for the nominal and up 4.7% for the core.

Separately, US initial jobless claims rose to 248,000 in the week ended Aug. 5 from an unrevised 227,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a smaller increase to 230,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) on Thursday defeated an appeal by investors who claimed they lost money because the stock-trading platform restricted them from buying more stocks during social media-fueled trading activities in January 2021, Reuters reported. Robinhood shares were down 0.6%.

Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) rose 5% after it posted Q2 distributable earnings of $0.75 per share, up from $0.73 a year ago.

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) gained 3.5% after its board adopted a buyback program to repurchase up to 5% of its shares.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition (APMI) said it plans to liquidate because it won't be able to consummate a merger by Aug. 17. Its shares were fractionally lower.

