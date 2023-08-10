Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2023: BXSL, BN, GOCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was advancing by 0.5% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) was slipping past 5% after it priced a public offering of 6.5 million common shares at $27.33 per share for gross proceeds of about $177.6 million.

Brookfield (BN) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported Q2 distributable earnings of $0.75 per share, up from $0.73 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.61 per share.

GoHealth (GOCO) was climbing by over 2% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $3.27 per share, narrowing from a loss of $5.28 a year earlier. Two of three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.33.

