Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2023: BNRE, BPRN, APMI

August 10, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Financial stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.03%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.36%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.2% to $29,393, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1 basis point to 4.026%.

In economic news, US consumer prices increased by an as-expected 0.2% in July from the month prior for both the nominal and the core. From the same time last year, consumer prices were up 3.2% for the nominal and up 4.7% for the core.

Separately, US initial jobless claims rose to 248,000 in the week ended Aug. 5 from an unrevised 227,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a smaller increase to 230,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) rose 3.8% after it reported Q2 distributable earnings of $0.75 per share, up from $0.73 a year earlier.

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) gained 2.4% after it said Thursday that its board has adopted a buyback program to repurchase up to 5% of its shares.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition (APMI) said Thursday it plans to liquidate because it won't be able to consummate a merger by Aug. 17. Its shares were fractionally lower.

