Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2023: BNRE, BPRN, APMI

Financial stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.03%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.36%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.2% to $29,393, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1 basis point to 4.026%.

In economic news, US consumer prices increased by an as-expected 0.2% in July from the month prior for both the nominal and the core. From the same time last year, consumer prices were up 3.2% for the nominal and up 4.7% for the core.

Separately, US initial jobless claims rose to 248,000 in the week ended Aug. 5 from an unrevised 227,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a smaller increase to 230,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE) rose 3.8% after it reported Q2 distributable earnings of $0.75 per share, up from $0.73 a year earlier.

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) gained 2.4% after it said Thursday that its board has adopted a buyback program to repurchase up to 5% of its shares.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition (APMI) said Thursday it plans to liquidate because it won't be able to consummate a merger by Aug. 17. Its shares were fractionally lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.