Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2022: PSFE, BBDC, EEFT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 4%.

Paysafe (PSFE) was almost 12% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, down from $0.09 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital expected breakeven for the period.

Barings BDC (BBDC) announced several senior management changes, including the appointment of Eric Lloyd as executive chairman. Barings BDC was up almost 2% recently.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) has teamed up with Berlin-based Fraugster to pilot fraud prevention services for the company's payment processing service epay. Euronet Worldwide was 0.4% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.