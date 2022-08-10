Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2022: JXN,WK,HRB

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.9%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.7% to $23,961, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.7 basis points to 2.77% after data Wednesday showed US consumer prices held steady in July compared market expectations for a 0.2% rise last month.

In company news, Jackson Financial (JXN) rose over 14% after the annuities company overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $2.52 per share, down from $6.74 a year ago but still topping the Capital IQ consensus of $1.68 per share. Revenue soared 181% over year-ago levels, touching $6.52 billion and also exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.57 billion.

H&R Block (HRB) climbed more than 13% after the tax-preparation firm beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q4 results and projected FY22 earnings and revenue above consensus views. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 7.4% to $0.29 per share and it authorized a new $1.25 billion stock buyback program running through June 2024.

Workiva (WK) added nearly 12% after the audit and risk-assessment software firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss coupled with above-consensus revenue and also lowered its projected FY22 net loss. Excluding one-time items, it sees a net loss this year in a range of $0.57 to $0.53 per share compared with its prior guidance looking for a $0.71 to $0.67 per share adjusted loss and the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.70 per share.

