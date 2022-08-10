Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2022: BFH,JXN,WK,HRB

Banking
Financial stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.1% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.6% to $23,638, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.6 basis points to 2.761% after data Wednesday showed US consumer prices held steady in July compared with market expectations looking for a 0.2% rise last month.

In company news, Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) gained 15% after a new regulatory filing overnight showed CEO Ralph Andretta Monday bought 3,773 of the consumer lender's shares at an average of $39.70 apiece and increasing his overall stake to nearly 202,900 shares. Several other Bread insiders, including chief financial officer Perry Beberman and board chairman Roger Ballou, this week bought a combined 13,550 shares since August 5, additional filings show.

H&R Block (HRB) climbed over 15% after the tax-preparation firm beat analyst estimates with its fiscal Q4 results and projected FY22 earnings and revenue above consensus views. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 7.4% to $0.29 per share and it authorized a new $1.25 billion stock buyback program running through June 2024.

Jackson Financial (JXN) rose 13% after the annuities company overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $2.52 per share, down from $6.74 a year ago but still topping the Capital IQ consensus of $1.68 per share. Revenue soared 181% over year-ago levels, touching $6.52 billion and also exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.57 billion.

Workiva (WK) added almost 12% after the audit and risk-assessment software firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss coupled with above-consensus revenue and also lowered its projected FY22 net loss. Excluding one-time items, it sees a net loss this year in a range of $0.57 to $0.53 per share compared with its prior guidance looking for a $0.71 to $0.67 per share adjusted loss and the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.70 per share.

