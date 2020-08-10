Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2020: VIRT,SPGI,BRO,RDN

Financial stocks added slightly to prior gains, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Virtu Financial (VIRT) fell about 4% after the financial services company Monday named Sean Galvin to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Alex Ioffe, who agreed to step down from Virtu as part of the transition. Galvin previously was the CFO at KCG Holdings and also held senior financial roles at BGC Partners, KCG Holdings and the Knight Capital Group.

S&P Global (SPGI) was 1.1% lower after the financial data and analytics company announced plans for an underwritten public offering of two tranches of senior notes to buy some of its outstanding debt. Together with available cash on hand, the company will use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.40% senior notes maturing in 2026 as well as its 6.55% senior notes due 2037 and its 4.50% senior notes coming due in 2048.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was swinging between small gains and losses in late trade after the insurance broker earlier Monday announced its purchase of the Hauser Group, a privately held mergers and acquisition and risk advisory company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To the upside, Radian Group (RDN) climbing nearly 1%, overcoming an earlier decline, after the mortgage insurance and financial services company late Friday reported a 7.7% revenue decline compared with year-ago levels, falling to $364.4 million but still topping the $326.4 million analyst mean.

