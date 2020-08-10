Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/10/2020: RDN, BCS, MCC, MDLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were rallying pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was trading 0.48% higher recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were more than 1% lower.

Radian Group (RDN) was down more than 2.6% after the mortgage insurance and financial services company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.36 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.80 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting normalized net income of $0.28.

Barclays (BCS) is facing a potential GBP865 million ($1.13 billion) fine if found guilty of spying on employees through a monitoring software on work computers, according to several reports, as the UK Information Commissioner's Office probes the bank's alleged breach of privacy laws. Barclays was over 1% lower in recent trading.

Medley Capital (MCC), a unit of Medley Management (MDLY), reported a net investment income loss per share of $0.26, compared with a loss a year earlier of $1.40. Medley Capital was advancing by more than 1% while Medley Management was down over 3.6% recently.

