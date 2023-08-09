Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2023: UPST, GNW, BAM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up a slight 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% higher.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was shedding nearly 18% in value after reporting Q2 revenue of $135.8 million, compared with $228.2 million a year earlier. Analysts' estimate was $135.3 million. For Q3, the company said it expects revenue of about $140 million. The analyst consensus is for $155.4 million.

Genworth Financial (GNW) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted operating income of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.30 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) reported Q2 distributable earnings of $0.32 per share, up from $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.