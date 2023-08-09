News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2023: NVEI, UPST, APO

August 09, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Financial stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping nearly 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up almost 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.9% to $29,487 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping three basis points to 3.992%.

In company news, Nuvei (NVEI) shares slumped 37% after the company reported Wednesday a drop in its Q2 adjusted earnings per share. The company also reduced its 2023 revenue outlook to between $1.17 billion and $1.20 billion from the previous guidance of $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion.

Upstart (UPST) shares plunged nearly 34% after reporting lower Q2 revenue and guiding Q3 revenue below analysts' expectations.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said late Tuesday it priced an underwritten public offering of $1.25 billion, or 25 million shares, of its 6.75% series A mandatory convertible preferred stock at $50 per share, up from the previously announced 20 million shares. Its shares fell 0.3%.

