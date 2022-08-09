Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2022: UPST, PRAA, PFLT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently fell 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.54% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.63% lower.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was over 11% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, down from $0.62 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated normalized EPS of $0.08.

PRA Group (PRAA) reported a Q2 net income of $0.91 per diluted share, down from $1.22 per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.56. PRA Group was recently up more than 3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) was slipping past 7% after it priced an underwritten primary offering of 4 million shares of its common stock at $12.40 per share, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $49.6 million.

