Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2022: STER, PFLT, AEL

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.6% to $23,088, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.0 basis points to 2.785%.

In company news, Sterling Check (STER) gained more than 10% after the identity and documents verification company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.33 per share, improving on a $0.25 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.26 per share. Revenue increased 7.3% year-over-year to $205.6 million, beating the $191.6 million Street view, and the company raised its FY22 revenue outlook by $15 million to a new range of $785 million to $795 million compared with the $774.2 million analyst mean.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL) climbed over 12% after the life insurance company reported non-GAAP Q2 operating income of $0.98 per share, flat compared with year-ago levels but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.27 per share.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) slid 7.4% after the business development company priced a $49.6 million primary offering of 4 million shares at $12.40 apiece, or 6% below Monday's closing price.

