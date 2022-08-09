Banking
NVEI

Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2022: NVEI,NVEI.TO,STER,AEL,PFLT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.7%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.3% to $23,065, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.2basis points to 2.797%.

In company news, Nuvei (NVEI) tumbled 21% after reporting Q2 revenue lagging both its prior projections and Wall Street expectations and the Canadian payments platform also cutting its FY22 revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA forecasts. It now sees revenue this year in a range of $820 million to $850 million, down from its prior guidance expecting between $940 million to $980 million while analysts polled by Capital IQ have been looking for Nuvei to produce $926.8 million in FY22 revenue.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) slid 7.4% after the business development company priced a $49.6 million primary offering of 4 million shares at $12.40 apiece, or 6% below Monday's closing price.

To the upside, Sterling Check (STER) gained more than 12% after the identity and documents verification company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.33 per share, improving on a $0.25 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.26 per share. Revenue increased 7.3% year-over-year to $205.6 million, beating the $191.6 million Street view, and the company raised its FY22 revenue outlook by $15 million to a new range of $785 million to $795 million compared with the $774.2 million analyst mean.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL) also climbed over 12% after the life insurance company reported non-GAAP Q2 operating income of $0.98 per share, flat compared with year-ago levels but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.27 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVEI STER AEL PFLT

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular