Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2023: MTB. WBS, TPG

Financial stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each dropping about 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing almost 2% to $29,745, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping five basis points to 4.024%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell by 0.5% in June, revised lower from a 0.3% decrease in the advance reading and following a 0.4% decline in May. Analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg expected June inventories to be unrevised from the advance estimate.

In company news, Moody's downgraded 10 smaller and medium-sized US banks and placed 11 on negative watch, citing regulatory capital weakness, exposure to commercial real estate, and higher funding costs. Among those downgraded were M&T Bank (MTB), which was dropping 2.2%, and Webster Financial (WBS), which was down 1.7%.

Paymentus (PAY) shares jumped almost 33% after better-than-expected Q2 results, prompting an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

TPG (TPG) shares dropped 8.5%. The company reported Q2 net income Tuesday of $0.02 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.37 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.33.

