Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2023: MOBV, MTB, WBS, PAY, TPG

Financial stocks were lower late Tuesday with the NYSE Financial Index down 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.5% to $29,916, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping five basis points to 4.026%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell by 0.5% in June, revised lower from a 0.3% decrease in the advance reading and following a 0.4% decline in May. Analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg expected June inventories to be unrevised from the advance estimate.

In company news, Mobiv Acquisition (MOBV) said Tuesday that it has notified the trustee of the company's trust account that it was extending the deadline to complete an initial business combination to Sept. 8 from Aug. 8. Its shares were down 0.1%.

Moody's downgraded 10 smaller and medium-sized US banks and placed 11 on negative watch, citing regulatory capital weakness, exposure to commercial real estate, and higher funding costs. Among those downgraded were M&T Bank (MTB), which was dropping 1.5%, and Webster Financial (WBS), which was down 0.9%.

Paymentus (PAY) shares jumped 31% after better-than-expected Q2 results, prompting an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

TPG (TPG) shares dropped 7.1%. The company reported Q2 net income that trailed estimates by analysts.

