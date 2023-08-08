Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2023: HTGC, CG, BR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping past 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 3% higher.

Hercules Capital (HTGC) was over 6% lower after it priced a brokered public offering of 6.5 million common shares, an increase from its previously announced 6 million shares.

Carlyle Group (CG) said it has agreed to acquire a "significant" minority stake in Singaporean engineering services firm Quest Global. Carlyle Group was declining nearly 1% pre-bell.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, up from $2.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions was down more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

