Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2022: CG,ANY,AJG,TFC

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) sliding less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.8%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.8% to $23,859, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7.5 basis points to 2.765%.

In company news, Carlyle Group (CG) dropped 6.3% after late Sunday naming board member and one-time co-CEO William Conway to be interim chief executive during the search for a permanent CEO at the private-equity firm. Former CEO Kewsong stepped down Sunday after the Carlyle board indicated it would not be renewing his contract when it expired at the end of 2022.

Truist Insurance (TFC) was ending 0.5% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance that followed the bank holding company agreeing to buy payroll services company BenefitMall from funds managed by Carlyle Group (CG) for an undisclosed amount.

Among advancers, Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) rose 0.8% after the insurance brokerage Monday announced its purchase of the Denver Agency, a Colorado-based agency specializing in high- and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Sphere 3D (ANY) gained 3.8%, following the price of bitcoin higher on Monday and the cryptocurrency company saying it mined 12.8 bitcoins during July, up from 12.2 bitcoins in June. Through the end of July, the company has produced 68.1 bitcoin - valued at around $1.5 million - since beginning operations earlier this year.

