Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2022: CG, TFC, PBBK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing early Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up over 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Truist Insurance (TFC) said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire payroll services company BenefitMall from funds managed by Carlyle Group (CG) for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle Group was recently down more than 4%.

PB Bankshares (PBBK) was up 0.4% after saying it adopted a stock repurchase program for up to 10% of its outstanding common stock, or 277,725 shares.

