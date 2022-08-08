Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2022: ANY, AJG, TFC

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.5%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.6% to $23,935 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 7 basis points to 2.765%.

In company news, Sphere 3D (ANY) gained 4.9%, following the price of bitcoin higher on Monday and the cryptocurrency company saying it mined 12.8 bitcoins during July, up from 12.2 bitcoins in June. Through the end of July, the company has produced 68.1 bitcoin - valued at around $1.5 million - since beginning operations earlier this year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) rose 0.9% after the insurance brokerage Monday announced its purchase of the Denver Agency, a Colorado-based agency specializing in high- and ultra-high net worth individuals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Truist Insurance (TFC) was little changed this afternoon, giving back a nearly 1% morning advance that followed the bank holding company agreeing to buy payroll services company BenefitMall from funds managed by Carlyle Group (CG) for an undisclosed amount.

