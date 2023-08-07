Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2023: RF, KKR, AMBC, MSFT

Financial stocks were higher late Monday, with the NYSE Financial Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was 1.1% higher, and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 0.1% higher at $29,075, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 2 basis points at 4.08%.

In company news, Regions Financial's (RF) Region Bank bank said Monday it has launched a new product that allows its business customers to better manage customer billing and communications. Regions Financial shares were up 1.8% in recent Monday trading.

KKR (KKR) shares were up nearly 3% after the private-equity giant on Monday reported Q2 results that topped market estimates, while its assets under management rose from last year.

Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) said Monday it has acquired a majority stake in New Jersey-based Riverton Insurance Agency, which comprises a managing general agent and a retail agency. Ambac shares were down 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.