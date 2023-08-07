Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2023: KKR, ICE, BK, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

KKR (KKR) was climbing past 1% after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.73 per adjusted share, down from $0.96 a year earlier but still beating the $0.71 estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Black Knight (BK), and the US Federal Trade Commission have agreed to seek the dismissal the preliminary US District Court injunction and lift the restraining order that prevented Intercontinental's acquisition of Black Knight, the companies said. Intercontinental Exchange was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

UBS' (UBS) recently acquired Credit Suisse will cut around 80% of its investment banking staff in Hong Kong as part of the companies' ongoing integration, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. UBS was marginally advancing pre-bell.

