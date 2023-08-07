News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2023: KKR, AMBC, MSFT

August 07, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.44% to $28,915 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 4.089%.

In company news, KKR (KKR) shares were up nearly 3% after the private equity giant on Monday reported Q2 results that topped market estimates, while its assets under management rose from last year.

Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) said Monday it has acquired a majority stake in New Jersey-based Riverton Insurance Agency, which consists of a managing general agent and a retail agency. Ambac shares added nearly 2%.

Microsoft (MSFT) and the London Stock Exchange are cooperating with several banks to create bespoke generative artificial intelligence models, the Financial Times reported Thursday. MSFT shares were marginally higher.

