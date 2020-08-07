Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2020: SNR,PFSI,KKR,AINV

Financial stocks extended their Friday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.1%.

In company news, New Senior Investment Group (SNR) climbed over 20% after the real estate investment trust Friday reported normalized funds from operations of $0.18 per share for its Q2 ended June 30, up from $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Total revenue slipped 2.2% from year-ago levels to $84.5 million, also exceeding the $81.9 million analyst mean.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) rose almost 2% after the mortgage lender reported large increases in its Q2 net income and revenue, topping Wall Street forecasts, and also raised its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.15 per share. It earned $4.39 per share during the June quarter, up from $0.92 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue grew 171% to $821.6 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.87 per share and $621.8 million, respectively.

KKR & Co (KKR) was fractionally higher in Friday trade following reports the alternative assets investor has signed a contract to buy a group of newly developed rental buildings in Brooklyn from Bruman Realty. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the transaction is worth about $860 million, including debt.

To the downside, Apollo Investment (AINV) fell 1.5% after the specialty lender late Thursday reported declines in its net and total investment incomes for its fiscal Q1 ended June 30 from year-ago levels, trailing Wall Street expectations. The company cut its quarterly distribution for the three months ending Sept. 30 by about 20%, declaring a base Q3 distribution of $0.31 per share along with a supplemental $0.05 per share distribution, both payable on Oct. 7 to investors of record on Sept. 21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.