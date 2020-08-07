Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2020: PFSI,KKR,AINV

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.4%.

In company news, PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) rose 2.2% after the mortgage lender reported large increases in its Q2 net income and revenue, topping Wall Street forecasts, and also raised its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.15 per share. It earned $4.39 per share during the June quarter, up from $0.92 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue grew 171% to $821.6 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.87 per share and $621.8 million, respectively.

KKR & Co (KKR) was fractionally higher in Friday trade following reports the alternative assets investor has signed a contract to buy a group of newly developed rental buildings in Brooklyn from Bruman Realty. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the transaction is worth about $860 million, including debt.

To the downside, Apollo Investment (AINV) fell over 4% after the specialty lender late Thursday reported declines in its net and total investment incomes for its fiscal Q1 ended June 30 from year-ago levels, trailing Wall Street expectations, and also cut its quarterly distribution for the three months ending Sept. 30 by about 20% compared with the preceding quarter. Apollo will pay a base Q3 distribution of $0.31 per share along with a supplemental $0.05 per share distribution on Oct. 7 to investors of record on Sept. 21.

