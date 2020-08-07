Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2020: PFSI, VIRT, AINV, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading lower before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.29%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) retreated 0.52%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 0.61%.

Stocks moving on the news include PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI), which gained more than 6%. The company posted Q2 net income of $4.39 per share, up from $0.92 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ forecast of $2.87.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) also added nearly 2% after posting Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.73, compared with $0.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.55.

Meanwhile, Apollo Investment (AINV) retreated more than 3%. On Thursday, the company reported fiscal Q1 net investment income of $0.43 per share, lower than $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.45 per share.

