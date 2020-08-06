Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2020: RM, MFC, RM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were generally lower in Thursday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently down 0.12%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were flat and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.41% higher.

Regional Management (RM) was slightly higher after it reported a Q2 EPS of $0.68, lower than the prior year quarter EPS of $0.70. The average estimate of six analysts polled by Capital IQ was for EPS of $0.65.

Manulife Financial (MFC) was up more than 1% after it reported Q2 core EPS of C$0.78 ($0.59) on a diluted basis, up from C$0.72 a year ago. That beat the C$0.61 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Citizens (CIA) was unchanged after it booked Q2 diluted loss per share of $0.02, compared with a diluted loss per share of $0.09 in the prior-year quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.