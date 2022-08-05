Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2022: RKT,ENV,RGA

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding less than 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.7%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.3% to $22,957, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 18 basis points to 2.856% after a much stronger-than-expected July jobs reports, fueling market expectations for continued interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

In company news, Rocket Companies (RKT) dropped 3.8% after the mortgage lender reported a surprise non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing its $0.46 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.02 per share during the three months ended June 30. Revenue fell 48% from year-ago levels to $1.39 billion, also lagging the $1.53 billion Street view.

Envestnet (ENV) fell 3.4% after missing analyst estimates with its Q2 revenue and the wealth management software firm also cutting its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company now sees net income this year in a range of $1.84 to $1.89 per share on $1.255 billion to $1.260 billion in revenue compared with its prior guidance projecting adjusted FY22 earnings of $2.17 to $2.23 per share on between $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for $1.96 per share and $1.28 billion per share, respectively.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) rose 8.9% after it late Thursday reported a large jump in non-GAAP Q2 net income over year-ago levels, earning $5.78 per share during the three months ended June 30, excluding one-time items, up from a $4.00 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $3.00 per share.

