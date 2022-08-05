Banking
MAX

Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2022: MAX,RKT,ENV,RGA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks turned solidly higher during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) advancing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2% in late trade.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.8% to $22,898, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 16.4 basis points to 2.840%, earlier topping out at 2.869 after a much stronger-than-expected July jobs report fueled market expectations for continued interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

In company news, MediaAlpha (MAX) plunged over 17% after reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.22 per share compared with a $0.01 loss a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.20 loss. Revenue fell over 34% to $103.4 million, trailing the $115 million analyst estimate, and the insurance customer-retention platform company forecast Q3 revenue also lagging Street expectations.

Rocket Companies (RKT) dropped 2.8% after the mortgage lender reported a surprise non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing its $0.46 per share adjusted profit a year earlier and trailing the Capital IQ consensus of a $0.02 profit. Revenue fell 48% from year-ago levels to $1.39 billion, also lagging the $1.53 billion Street view.

Envestnet (ENV) fell 4.8% after missing analyst estimates with its Q2 revenue and cutting its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts below Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the wealth-management software firm now sees net income this year in a range of $1.84 to $1.89 per share on $1.255 billion to $1.26 billion in revenue compared with its prior guidance of $2.17 to $2.23 per share on between $1.33 billion and $1.34 billion in revenue. Analysts are looking for $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

To the upside, Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) rose 8.5% after reporting a large jump in non-GAAP Q2 net income, earning $5.78 per diluted share compared with $4 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus by $3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAX RKT ENV RGA

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular