Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2022: MAX,RKT,ENV,RGA

Financial stocks turned solidly higher during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) advancing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2% in late trade.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.8% to $22,898, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 16.4 basis points to 2.840%, earlier topping out at 2.869 after a much stronger-than-expected July jobs report fueled market expectations for continued interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

In company news, MediaAlpha (MAX) plunged over 17% after reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.22 per share compared with a $0.01 loss a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.20 loss. Revenue fell over 34% to $103.4 million, trailing the $115 million analyst estimate, and the insurance customer-retention platform company forecast Q3 revenue also lagging Street expectations.

Rocket Companies (RKT) dropped 2.8% after the mortgage lender reported a surprise non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing its $0.46 per share adjusted profit a year earlier and trailing the Capital IQ consensus of a $0.02 profit. Revenue fell 48% from year-ago levels to $1.39 billion, also lagging the $1.53 billion Street view.

Envestnet (ENV) fell 4.8% after missing analyst estimates with its Q2 revenue and cutting its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts below Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the wealth-management software firm now sees net income this year in a range of $1.84 to $1.89 per share on $1.255 billion to $1.26 billion in revenue compared with its prior guidance of $2.17 to $2.23 per share on between $1.33 billion and $1.34 billion in revenue. Analysts are looking for $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

To the upside, Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) rose 8.5% after reporting a large jump in non-GAAP Q2 net income, earning $5.78 per diluted share compared with $4 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus by $3.

