Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2022: ESNT, TPVG, STT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.48%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

Essent Group (ESNT) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported Q2 net earnings of $2.16 per diluted share, up from $1.42 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net EPS of $1.50 and adjusted EPS of $1.51.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) was down more than 7% after it priced an offering of about 3.8 million common shares at $13.75 per share for gross proceeds of about $51.6 million.

State Street (STT) was slightly lower after saying it issued $750 million of fixed-to-floating rate senior notes due 2023.

