Banking
SQ

Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2020: SQ, AIZ, RGA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were mostly up before markets open on Wednesday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 1.82%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 1.95%.

Square (SQ) gained more than 11% after reporting on Tuesday Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.18, lower than adjusted EPS of $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.05 per share.

Assurant (AIZ) added more than 6% before markets open. On Tuesday, the insurance company posted Q2 net operating income of $2.75 per share, up from $2.34 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) was also up almost 6% after posting Q2 adjusted operating income of $1.36 per share, down from $3.31 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.95 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ AIZ RGA XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular