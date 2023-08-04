News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/04/2023: SQ, IEP, RKT

August 04, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Financial stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.2% lower.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 0.1% lower at $29,188, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 12 basis points to 4.07%.

In economic news, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said nonfarm payrolls rose 187,000 in July, below the consensus on Econoday for a 200,000 gain.

In company news, Block (SQ) shares slumped 12% after Morgan Stanley cut the company's price target following Q2 results.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) shares tumbled 23%. The company cut its dividend in half, and Hindenburg Research said it is keeping its short position in the diversified holding company.

Rocket Companies (RKT) gained almost 13% after reporting a Q2 adjusted loss late Thursday of $0.02 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.03 a year earlier.

