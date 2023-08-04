News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/04/2023: CBOE, CRBG, RKT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 04, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.1% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was climbing past 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q2 operating earnings of $1.04 per share, up from $0.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.93.

Rocket Companies (RKT) was up over 2% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.02 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share.

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBOE
CRBG
RKT
XLF
FAS

