Financial Sector Update for 08/04/2023: CBOE, CRBG, RKT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.1% higher.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.3% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was climbing past 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q2 operating earnings of $1.04 per share, up from $0.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.93.

Rocket Companies (RKT) was up over 2% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.02 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share.

