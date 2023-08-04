News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/04/2023: ARES, SQ, IEP, RKT

August 04, 2023

Financial stocks were lower late Friday with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 1.1% lower.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 0.5% lower at 29,037, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 13 basis points to 4.06%.

In economic news, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said nonfarm payrolls rose 187,000 in July, below the consensus on Econoday for a 200,000 gain.

In company news, Ares Management (ARES) is holding talks with Chelsea FC to discuss the size and structure of a possible investment in the UK soccer club, Bloomberg reported Friday. Ares shares rose 0.6%.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) shares tumbled 24%. The company cut its dividend in half, and Hindenburg Research said it is keeping its short position in the diversified holding company.

Block (SQ) shares slumped 14% after Morgan Stanley cut the company's price target following Q2 results.

Rocket Companies (RKT) gained 10% after the company reported Q2 adjusted loss late Thursday of $0.02 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.03 a year earlier.

