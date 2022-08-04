Financial Sector Update for 08/04/2022: ING, ICE, WD, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently inactive. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.86%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.51% higher.

ING Groep (ING) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q2 net earnings of 0.31 euros ($0.32) per diluted share, down from 0.37 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.28 euros.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.32, up from $1.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) reported Q2 EPS of $1.61, down from $1.73 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $1.71. Walker & Dunlop was recently up more than 1%.

