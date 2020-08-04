Banking
Financial Sector Update for 08/04/2020: CURO, KKR, TREE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.25% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.48% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) was up more than 12% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.53, up from $0.52 a year ago.

KKR (KKR) was advancing by over 2% as it reported Q2 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.39 per adjusted share, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.35.

LendingTree (TREE) was slipping past 5.7% after posting Q2 adjusted net income of $0.46 per share, down from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted net income of $0.15 per share.

