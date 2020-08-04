Banking
CEQP

Financial Sector Update for 08/04/2020: CEQP,TREE,VNO,ARCC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were broadly mixed before Tuesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index hanging on for a 0.2% advance while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) was more than 3% higher in late trade despite reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.68 per share, reversing a $2.58 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share quarterly loss. Revenue fell 48.3% year-over-year to $352.7 million, also trailing the $495.1 million Street view.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) climbed over 6% after the real estate investment trust Monday night said it would be converting the Farley Building in mid-town Manhattan into a "state of the art, mixed-use development" that will include 730,000 square feet of leased office space for Facebook (FB). Vornado late Monday also reported Q2 funds from operations of $1.06 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share.

Ares Capital (ARCC) rose 1.1% after the asset manager Tuesday reported core Q2 net income of $0.39 per share, down compared with $0.49 per share during the year-ago period but still topping the Street expecting $0.38 per share.

To the downside, LendingTree (TREE) tumbled nearly 7% after Tuesday reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.66 per share on a GAAP basis, reversing a $1.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.64 per share net loss. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.46 per share on $184.3 million in revenue, exceeding Wall Street estimates expecting adjusted Q2 net income of $0.15 per share on $181.6 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CEQP TREE VNO ARCC

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular