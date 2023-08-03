Financial Sector Update for 08/03/2023: PYPL, RELY, DNB

Financial stocks were slightly higher Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each up 0.1%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.4% to $29,279 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 10 basis points to 4.173%.

In economic news, weekly applications for US unemployment benefits rose for the first time in the last four weeks, while continued claims increased, according to US Labor Department data.

Separately, new orders for US factory goods rose by 2.3% in June, right on expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:44 am ET and following a 0.4% increase in May.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped 11% after the company reported Q2 earnings in line with market estimates, while its operating margin came in below its own expectation.

Remitly Global (RELY) shares jumped 22% after several analysts, including Goldman Sachs, raised price targets on the stock following the company's Q2 results.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) was up 1.9% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings Thursday of $0.22 per diluted share, down from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.21. Revenue rose more than forecast by analysts.

