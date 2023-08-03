News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 08/03/2023: FCNCA, ICE, CRBG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

August 03, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently declining by 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% higher.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) was flat after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $52.60 per diluted share, up from $16.86 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $48.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.43 per diluted share, up from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37. Intercontinental Exchange was over 2% lower pre-bell.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Laya Healthcare unit to AXA for 650 million euros ($710.3 million) in cash. Corebridge Financial was nearly 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

