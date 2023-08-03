Financial Sector Update for 08/03/2023: BCS, PYPL, RELY

Financial stocks were rising slightly late Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index little changed and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.2% to $29,208 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 11 basis points to 4.189%.

In economic news, weekly applications for US unemployment benefits rose for the first time in the last four weeks, while continued claims increased, according to US Labor Department data.

Separately, new orders for US factory goods rose by 2.3% in June, right on expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:44 am ET and following a 0.4% increase in May.

In company news, private equity firms including Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge submitted non-binding offers to Barclays (BCS) for the acquisition of its German consumer finance unit Barclaycard Germany, Reuters reported Thursday. Barclays shares rose 1.9%.

PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped 12% after the company reported Q2 earnings in line with market estimates, while its operating margin came in below its own expectation.

Remitly Global (RELY) shares jumped 21% after several analysts, including Goldman Sachs, raised price targets on the stock following the company's Q2 results.

