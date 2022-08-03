Financial Sector Update for 08/03/2022: PYPL, TW, NMR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.73%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per diluted share, down from $1.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.87. PayPal was recently rallying past 13%.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.46. Tradeweb Markets was down more than 1% recently.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) was nearly 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of 0.52 Japanese yen ($0.0039) per diluted share, down from 15.59 yen a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated 5.50 yen.

