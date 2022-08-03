Financial Sector Update for 08/03/2022: MSTR,SOFI,HOOD,PYPL

Financial stocks extended their Wednesday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.6%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.4% to $23,485, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 0.7 basis points to 2.748%.

In company news, MicroStrategy (MSTR) added over 12% after the business analytics company late Tuesday said CEO Michael Saylor has stepped aside to become executive board chairman and has been succeeded by company president Phong Le.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) climbed 29% after the digital lender lowered its Q2 net loss by 75% compared with year-ago levels, reporting a $0.12 per share loss for the three months ended June 30 and beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.13 per share net loss. SoFi also topped Wall Street estimates with its Q2 revenue performance and the company raised its FY22 revenue forecast range to $1.508 billion to $1.513 billion from $1.505 billion to 1.51 billion previously, exceeding analyst projections looking for $1.49 billion in FY22 revenue.

Robinhood (HOOD) recently was rising over 10% after the online brokerage overnight narrowed its Q2 net loss to $0.34 per share compared with a $2.16 per share loss during the June quarter last year and beat the analyst mean expecting a $0.36 per share quarterly loss. The company also said it will lay off another 23% of its employees, adding to a prior workforce reduction announced in April that eliminated about 9% of its positions.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL) gained 8.9% after reporting Q2 results exceeding analyst expectations and the payments processor also raising its FY22 earnings and revenue guidance. Excluding one-time items, the company is now projecting FY22 net income in a range of $3.86 to $3.97 per share, up from its prior outlook expecting between $3.81 to $3.93 per share and straddling the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $3.92-per-share profit this year.

