Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2023: CG, APAM, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.7%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was almost 2% higher.

Carlyle Group (CG) was shedding over 6% in value after it reported Q2 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.88 per share, down from $1.17 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) was over 1% lower after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.71 per share, down from $0.79 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.73.

KKR (KKR) and LEAP India, a pallet pooling platform in India, unveiled agreements under which funds managed by KKR will acquire a majority stake in the company. KKR was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

