Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2023: CACC, AIG, WAVD

Financial stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.8% to $29,161 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 4.082%.

Fitch removed the US's triple-A rating and assigned a double-A+ rating with a stable outlook. Fitch cited bloated government debt, fiscal deterioration expected over the next three years, and the erosion of governance relative to peers.

In company news, Credit Acceptance (CACC) shares were down about 14% after the company posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $10.69 per share, down from $13.92 a year earlier.

American International Group (AIG) shares rose 1.7% after it posted higher-than-expected Q2 adjusted after-tax earnings.

WaveDancer (WAVD) shares soared 121% after its Tellenger unit said it has won a seven-year contract to continue supporting a major financial program for a large US government customer.

