Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2023: C, BAC, APO, CACC, AIG, WAVD

Financial stocks were lower late Wednesday with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 1.9% to $29,143 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 4.078%.

In economic news, Fitch removed the US' triple-A rating and assigned a double-A+ rating with a stable outlook. Fitch cited bloated government debt, fiscal deterioration expected over the next three years and the erosion of governance relative to peers.

Separately, the US private sector created more jobs than projected in July, led by leisure and hospitality, even as pay growth continued to slow, according to ADP's (ADP) National Employment Report.

In company news, a group of banks led by Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC) is set to offload a portion of the debt that helped fund asset manager Apollo Global Management's (APO) acquisition of auto-parts maker Tenneco after having it on their books for months, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Citigroup shares were down 1.7% while Bank of America was shedding 1.5%.

Credit Acceptance (CACC) shares were down 14% after the company posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $10.69 per share, down from $13.92 a year earlier.

American International Group (AIG) shares rose 1.7% after the company posted higher-than-expected Q2 adjusted after-tax earnings.

WaveDancer (WAVD) shares doubled after its Tellenger unit said it has won a seven-year contract to continue supporting a major financial program for a large US government customer.

