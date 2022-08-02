Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2022: NLY,OXLC,COWN,TD,TD.TO

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing/dropping 3.0% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.1%.

Bitcoin was climbing 1.0% to $23,390, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.7 basis points to 2.703%.

In company news, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell 3.7% after the mortgage investor Tuesday priced a $665 million public offering of 100 million shares at $6.65 apiece, or 3.8% under Monday's closing price.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) dropped 1.2% after the asset manager Tuesday reported a decline in net asset value for its fiscal Q1 ended June 30 to $5.07 per share compared with $6.56 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $6.76 per share.

Cowen (COWN) climbed 8% after the brokerage company Tuesday agreed to a $1.3 billion buyout offer from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), with the Canadian bank paying $39 in cash for each Cowen share, or 9.9% over Cowen's last closing price. T-D shares were fractionally higher in afternoon trading.

