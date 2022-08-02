Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2022: HOOD,NLY,OXLC,COWN,TD,TD.TO

Financial stocks turned solidly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.9% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 0.7%.

Bitcoin was climbing 0.2% to $23,022, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 13.5 basis points to 2.741%.

In company news, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was 2.1% higher, reversing an early 2.5% decline, after the New York State Department of Financial Services said it issued a $30 million fine against the online broker's cryptocurrency division, citing "significant failures in the areas of bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering obligations and cybersecurity." As part of the settlement, the company will need to hire an independent consultant to oversee its compliance and remediation efforts.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell 3.7% after the mortgage investor Tuesday priced a $665 million public offering of 100 million shares at $6.65 apiece, or 3.8% under Monday's closing price.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) dropped 1.2% after the asset manager Tuesday reported a decline in net asset value for its fiscal Q1 ended June 30 to $5.07 per share compared with $6.56 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $6.76 per share.

Cowen (COWN) climbed 8% after the brokerage company Tuesday agreed to a $1.3 billion buyout offer from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), with the Canadian bank paying $39 in cash for each Cowen share, or 9.9% over Cowen's last closing price. T-D shares were fractionally higher in afternoon trading.

